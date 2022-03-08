TAT confirms TTM dates

BANGKOK, 8 March 2022: Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2022 returns 8 to 10 June hosted for the second time in Phuket.

Phuket hosted the event in 2021 after TAT cancelled the 2020 event due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown nationwide.

Registration opened last week at www.thailandtravelmartplus.com.

As the flagship event promoting the country’s tourism industry, TTM+ 2022 will showcase travel products, services and experiences from around Thailand under the theme of ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022, Amazing New Chapters.

The programme for the TTM+ 2022 features two full days of buyer/seller appointments on Thursday, 9 June and Friday, 10 June, which follow the registration, opening ceremony, TTM Talk, Thailand Product Update, and welcome reception, all scheduled for the first day on Wednesday, 8 June. There will also be a networking dinner for buyers and media, hosted by the Phuket Tourist Association, on the evening of 9 June.

ON Saturday, 11 June, post tours for buyers and media will give them a chance to experience the scenic beauty, welcoming charm, and famous tropical island atmosphere of Phuket.

This year’s edition is expected to attract 700 participants, including buyers from 50 countries, sellers from across all five regions of Thailand, as well as members of domestic and international media.

The TTM+ 2022 will be held at the Angsana Laguna Phuket beachfront resort, which is part of the Laguna Phuket integrated resort complex.

About the TTM+

First held in 2001, the TTM+ has gained a well-earned reputation in visitor source markets the world over, and within Thailand’s tourism industry itself, as a ‘must-attend’ event. This year, the TTM+ 2022 is all set to continue the tradition of providing a valuable platform for sellers and buyers to meet with current and potential business partners and to reinforce relationships with global travel specialists and decision-makers.

Held Bangkok since its launch in 2001, the TTM+ relocated to Chiang Mai in 2016 and 2017. Pattaya hosted the event in 2018 and again in 2019.