TCEB backs air show plan

BANGKOK, 25 March 2022: Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) backs a plan to establish a Thailand International Air Show” as early as 2025 and hosted at the U-Tapao International Airport south of Pattaya.

TCEB’s feasibility study supported the resolution adopted at a recent meeting of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee.

Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya.



EEC agreed to designate the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO) to serve as the primary host with TCEB and the Royal Thai Navy appointed as supporting agencies.

TCEB president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya confirmed the show’s official unveiling is scheduled for 2023. The organisers will approach leading aviation players and aircraft manufacturers to join a pilot edition in 2025, then host the full-scale event in 2027.

Subsequently, the air show will convene every two years at the U-Tapao International Airport, approximately 45 km south of Pattaya on the Gulf of Thailand.

Competition

Singapore International Air Show every two years will be the main competitor in Southeast Asia. The six-day show was hosted last February and will next convene in February 2024.

India has hosted a biennial air show held in Bangalore since 1996 and is now one of the largest air shows in the world and the largest in Asia.

Revenue forecast

According to TCEB’s feasibility study, the initial investment and support will cover five editions spanning 10 years. TCEB forecasts the air show could spur the growth of GDP by up to THB4,777 million, generate 18,760 new jobs and generate tax revenue of THB1,788 million for the government. Around 75,000 aviation linked visitors should attend the show.

(Source: TCEB)