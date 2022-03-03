Skal Bangkok resumes in-person events

BANGKOK, 3 March 2022: Skål International Bangkok, a networking club of tourism professionals, will hold an Annual General Meeting to elect a new club president during a networking lunch for members on 8 March at Arnoma Grand Bangkok.

During the AGM, club members will elect a new president to replace Andrew Wood, who was elected last year as president of Skal International Asian Area representing clubs in more than 15 countries.

James Thulrby assumed the role of acting president following Wood’s appointment. The new club president and executive committee will be announced at the AGM immediately after the election.

Skål International has over 12,000 members worldwide in more than 300 clubs in 98 countries. The Skål International Bangkok club was formed in 1956 comprises more than 60 members in Thailand’s tourism industry.

Skål International Asia announced its committee lineup on its Facebook page on 16 February.

President SIAA –Andrew J Wood

VP West Asia –Keethi Jayaweera

VP SEA –Kevin Rautenbach

VP EA – Hiro Liao

Director Membership Development – Dushy Jayaweera

Director Young Skal –Shalini Khanna Charles

Director PR & Communication – Windy Yang

International Skal Councillor –Michelle Sandhu

Secretary SIAA – Shekhar Divadkar

Treasurer –Stuart Bolwell

Secretariat -Joan Béchard