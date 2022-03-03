Malaysia brings back fam trips

SINGAPORE, 3 March 2022: Fam trips are making a comeback as Tourism Malaysia and Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) host seven travel agents, three media and content creators based in Singapore this week.

Following close to two years of Covid-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions that suspended all fam trips and promotions, Malaysia Airlines provided flights for the fam trip from 27 February to 3 March 2022 that focused on Langkawi island.

During the Langkawi fam trip, participants had the opportunity to ride the Langkawi Skycab – the world’s steepest cable car. They explored the largest interactive 3D museum in Malaysia at 3D Art Langkawi, discovered an eco-friendly private island at Paradise 101 and visited the Underwater World Langkawi as well as participated in the Kubang Badak Mangrove Tour.

The mangrove tour is part of Kubang Badak Bio Geo Trail – Langkawi’s newest eco-tourism destination, which has been awarded the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Awards 2021 under the Heritage Category. The delegation also embarked on a day cruise, city tour and shopping in Langkawi.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Dato’ Hj Zainuddin Abdul Wahab said: “Singapore continues to be the key source market for Malaysia, especially when the international travel gradually resumes. Since November, the Langkawi International Travel Bubble (LITB), as well as land and air Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Singapore opened doors for international travel with 171,583 travellers from Singapore visiting by both air and land options up to 14 February 2022.”

LADA chief executive Nasaruddin Abdul Muttalib hosted a welcome dinner at Kunang-Kunang Heritage Villas, and participants attended a tourism networking event with presentations and tourism product briefings by Langkawi industry players at The Danna Langkawi.

