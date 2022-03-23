Sales gear up as Dusit project takes shape

BANGKOK, 23 March 2022: Dusit International targets Singaporean buyers for the landmark Dusit Central Park residency projects that are under construction on the site of the former Dusit Thani in downtown Bangkok.

In a media statement released Tuesday, the group said the 160-unit Dusit Residences and the 246-unit Dusit Parkside “would attract a premium group of investors,” claiming it has already exceeded sale targets in 2021 as “savvy investors snap up 40% of available residences”.

Photo Credit: Delivering Asia Communications. Central Park will occupy 3.7 hectares of real estate at the Silom and Rama IV road junction.

Dusit Residences will be located on the upper 30th to 69th floors of the main tower, while the Dusit Parkside will be located on the lower 9th to 29th floors.

Roadshows to sell residences to overseas buyers start in Singapore in early April.

Scheduled to open in 2025, the real estate project includes the two residences, a new Dusit Thani Hotel with 259 rooms, Central Park lifestyle Centre and Central Park Offices. The project covers 3.7 hectares at the intersection of Silom and Rama IV roads next to both the MRT and Skytrain stations.

Developed through a joint venture partnership involving two high profile public listed companies, Central Pattana PCL and Dusit Thani PCL, the mammoth Dusit Central Park complex comes with a hefty price tag of THB46 billion (SGD1.91 billion, USD1.42 billion).