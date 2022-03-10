SAii resorts hires cluster GM

BANGKOK, 10 March 2022: S Hotels and Resorts PCL, a hospitality company under the Singha Estate PCL umbrella, named Bart Callens as the new cluster general manager of SAii Phi Phi Island Village and SAii Laguna Phuket, two resorts in southern Thailand.

(Photo Credit: SAii) Bart Callens, Cluster General Manager of SAii Phi Phi Island Village and SAii Laguna Phuket.

Callens, a career hotelier working for InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), moved to Thailand in 2014 as the general manager of Holiday Inn Sukhumvit, Bangkok, and most recently as IHG’s area general manager for Southern Thailand. In that role, he oversaw five resorts under three brands – Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza – while also serving as GM of Holiday Inn Resort Phuket.

He now leads the management teams of SAii Resorts’ beachfront properties on Phi Phi and Phuket islands.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Bart Callens to the S Hotels & Resorts family. I am confident he will elevate our two exceptional SAii Resorts to new levels of excellence,” said S Hotels & Resorts CEO Dirk De Cuyper.

(Source: SAii)