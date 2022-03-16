Red Elephant Reps names sales director

BANGKOK, 16 March 2022: Red Elephant Reps strengthens its global sales team with the appointment of Elke Menz as director of sales for France based in Nice.

Menz will be responsible for executing sales throughout France to drive business to the firm’s clients, mainly hotels in Asia.

Commenting on the appointment, Red Elephant Reps CEO Ian Paul Woods said: “Elke’s expertise in hotel sales and marketing combined with her strong connections in the travel and hospitality industry in France will be crucial in helping us to grow.”

She has held hotel management and sales and marketing positions in hotels in France, Switzerland, French Polynesia and South Africa. She has also represented luxury hotels in France and Belgium, Italy and Spain.