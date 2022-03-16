STB opens tenders on Jurong Lake project

SINGAPORE, 16 March 2022: Singapore Tourism Board has launched a Request for Proposals (RFP) to build and operate an integrated tourism complex at Jurong Lake District.

In 2019, STB announced plans to develop a 6.8ha site next to Jurong Lake to become a key lifestyle and tourism hub in Singapore’s largest business district outside of the CBD. With the launch of the RFP now, STB expects the tourism development to be completed by 2028.

STB expects the new lifestyle and tourism hub to comprise high-quality accommodation and a mix of attractions, retail, F&B and entertainment offerings – all with an emphasis on technology, “edutainment” and sustainability. It should complement existing nearby attractions such as the Jurong Lake Gardens and the new Science Centre. It will be well-integrated with the Jurong Lake District through a seamless network of pedestrian-friendly streets and well-designed public spaces.

Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Keith Tan said: “Despite Covid-19, Singapore remains a very attractive destination for business and leisure travellers. While we refresh and rejuvenate existing tourism offerings, we must also create opportunities for investments in new tourism products. The launch of this RFP signals our intent to press ahead with our medium-term plans so that we can build better for the future.”

Investors must submit tenders by 18 October 2022. Companies that indicated their interest during an Expression of Interest exercise for the site in 2019 will also be invited to participate in the tender. Upon the tender award, the entire site will be leased to the successful developer for 60 years.

For more information on Jurong Lake District and the Land Parcel, please see: Annex A Annex B

For information on the RFP process and the submission of proposals, visit http://go.gov.sg/jldtourismdev or contact JLD@stb.gov.sg.

(Source; Singapore Tourism Board)