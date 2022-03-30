Indian travel firms promote vegetarian tours

MUMBAI, 30 March 2022: Indians are at heart food enthusiasts and exploring dining diversity plays an important role, especially when travelling and even more so for vegetarians.

Thomas Cook (India) and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, are identifying opportunities to tap India’s vegetarian segment through a range of special vegetarian tours that combine the best of cuisine and cultural experiences in destinations favoured for summer travel.

Thomas Cook (India) president & country head – holidays, MICE, visa Rajeev Kale said: “Indians love their food! And for vegetarians, the choice of vegetarian dishes is critical. The significant and growing number of Indians preferring vegetarian food offers us a strong opportunity, and therefore we have designed exclusive vegetarian tours that incorporate the best of local specialities that are unique to the region.”

A Thomas Cook and SOTC consumer survey showed over 85% of respondents are keen to travel during the upcoming summer season, and more than 60% prefer vegetarian meals when on tour.

SOTC Travel president and country head, Daniel D’souza, noted: “Our data indicate a significant shift in food preferences. Indians are switching to vegetarianism, not just for religious but also for health purposes.”

In response, the two companies have curated vegetarian tours that celebrate local delicacies like Kashmir’s signature Kashmiri saag, Nadru Yakhni – Lotus Stem Curry; Himachal’s Babru – black gram stuffed bread and Aktori – a traditional pahadi sweet; Ladakh’s Thukpa, Tingmo – Tibetan steamed buns; Sikkim’s Khapse – a Sherpa biscuit Bamboo shoot curry; Darjeeling’s Phambi – popular street snack; and Sri Lanka’s Kottu roti, Wambatu moju – eggplant pickle, polos – green jackfruit curry, and more.

The exclusive vegetarian seven-day food tours have been curated to include favourite summer destinations in India, such as Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Sikkim, Darjeeling and Sri Lanka.

Special Tours

• Himachal Veg special tour to Shimla, Manali, Chandigarh costing INR30,900.00

• Ladakh Veg special tour to Leh, Nubra, Pangong, Leh at INR36,990.00

• Sikkim with Darjeeling Veg special tour to Gangtok, Pelling, Darjeeling at INR47,990.00

• Kashmir Veg special tour to Gangtok, Pelling, Darjeeling at INR 47,990.00

• Sri Lanka Veg special tour to Nuwara Eliya, Bentota, Ahungalla, Colombo at INR54,689.00

Additionally, the companies have included local and outdoor experiences to offer a holistic holiday experience:

• Ride atop the Gondola ride at Gulmarg and ATV quad bikes in Ladakh

• Shikara ride at Dal Lake in Kashmir and a boat ride at Lake Gregory in Sri Lanka

• Adventure lovers can experience white water rafting at Kitulgala in Sri Lanka

• Wildlife enthusiasts can visit the Madu River Safari, the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage and the Turtle Hatchery & Farm in Sri Lanka

To strengthen customer confidence in travel, Thomas Cook & SOTC’s “TravShield” is India’s only safety commitment – with only vaccinated staff and co-passengers among many other precautions, building on their “Assured” travel safety protocols – developed in association with Apollo Clinics.

