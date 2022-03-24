Amex study: 2022 planning more trips

NEW YORK, 24 March 2022: People are looking forward to making more trips than last year and planning to spend more or the same on travel in 2022 compared to a typical pre-pandemic year, according to the latest American Express Travel: 2022 Global Travel Trends Report.

Released on Tuesday, the report is based on data from the US, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India and the UK.

It shows consumers are travelling to see the people and places they love, celebrate important life events, embark on wish list trips, experience in-person events, and to seek greater wellness and self-care.

In Q4 2021, global Card Member bookings made through American Express Travel were up 24% compared to 2019 and have continued to strengthen in 2022.

“The pandemic has made all of us, including travellers, assess what is truly important,” said American Express Travel president Audrey Hendley. “The Global Travel Trends Report shows that tourists are making up for lost time and being thoughtful about who they travel with, the places they visit, the brands they support, and how they spend their money as the travel industry moves forward.”

Top insights from the 2022 Global Travel Trends Report¹

The world is ready to travel: 74% of respondents agree they are willing to book a trip for 2022 even if they might have to cancel or modify it later¹. This is up from 56% last year².

Spending on travel is outpacing pre-pandemic levels: 86% of consumers expect to spend more or the same on travel in 2022 compared to a typical pre-pandemic year¹.

Tourists want to travel more frequently: 62% of respondents plan on taking 2-4 trips in 2022, and 76% of respondents agree they plan to travel more with family in 2022 than they did in 2021.

Tourists are seeking out brands that prioritize supporting local communities: 81% of respondents want to visit destinations where they can immerse themselves in the local culture and want the money they spend while travelling to go back to the local community.

Dream destinations are becoming a reality: 55% of respondents want to book a once-in-a-lifetime vacation this year, especially true for Millennials (67%) and Gen Z (65%).

As entertainment returns, trips tied to in-person events make a comeback: 56% of respondents stated they held off on travelling for major entertainment events last year but have plans to return to these types of events this year.

The complete American Express Travel: 2022 Global Travel Trends Report can be found here.

(Source: Bernama)