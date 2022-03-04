Agoda to showcase Singapore

SINGAPORE, 4 March 2022: Digital travel platform Agoda has signed a partnership agreement with the Singapore Tourism Board to drive a marketing campaign that will boost travel from Southeast Asia to Singapore.

The partnership will tap Agoda’s technology and travel expertise, data insights and integrated marketing capabilities to showcase Singapore’s travel experiences.

The agreement was signed 3 March in the presence of Enric Casals, Director and Board Member of Agoda; Olalla Rey, Senior Director, Strategic partnerships, Agoda, and dignitaries from the Singapore Tourism Board, including John Gregory Conceicao, Executive Director, Southeast Asia; and Nicholas Lim, Manager, Market Planning, International Group.

It marks the first direct partnership between STB and Agoda globally headquartered in Singapore to boost travel demand as border restrictions lift in the region.

“With this partnership, we are glad to lend our insights and innovative marketing to help STB optimise footfall to our home base,” said Agoda director Enric Casals.

Singapore Tourism Board executive director John Gregory Conceicao added: “Through this partnership, and with the insights and knowledge that each partner brings to the table, we can reach a wider audience and invite them to rediscover Singapore and our vibrant neighbourhoods, variety of delicious food and unique attractions.”

About Agoda

From its beginnings as an e-commerce start-up based in Singapore in 2005, digital travel platform Agoda has grown to offer a global network of over 2.5 million properties in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs over 4,000 staff in 30 countries.