Thailand drops Day 5 PCR test

BANGKOK, 25 February 2022: Thailand drops the Day 5 hotel stay and PCR test rule while reducing the mandatory insurance cover to USD20,000 starting 1 March.

Travellers can arrive in Thailand by air, land, and sea with the required prepaid accommodation reduced to one night and the Covid-19 tests revised to one RT-PCR on day one and a self-administered ATK test on day five.

The following rules apply from 1 March 2022 (travellers can enter Thailand on 7 March 2022 – one week to navigate Thailand Pass approval).

Points of entry

By air (direct international flight or transit domestically via dedicated flights.)

By land (at the border checkpoints in Nong Khai, Udon Thani, and Songkhla.)

By sea (yachts.)

Eligible nationalities

For arrivals by air and sea: Thai citizens and foreign travellers from all countries/territories.

For arrivals by land: Thai citizens and foreign travellers from neighbouring countries connecting with the reopened border checkpoints (Nong Khai, Udon Thani, and Songkhla).

Entry registration system

For arrivals by air and land: Thailand Pass system.

For arrivals by sea: Certificate of Entry system.

Quarantine requirement

For arrivals by air and land: No quarantine, but on Day 1 must wait for the Covid-19 test result while staying in an approved SHA Extra Plus (SHA++) or alternative quarantine facility. (Requires a prepaid hotel booking).

For arrivals by sea: No quarantine, but on Day 1 must wait for the Covid-19 test result on board the vessel (yacht).

Accommodation requirement

Travellers must show proof of prepayment for one night of accommodation at government-approved hotels, such as SHA Extra Plus (SHA++) on Day 1.

Health insurance

An insurance policy with a minimum cover of USD20,000 including Covid treatment. Thais and foreign expatriates covered under Thailand’s national healthcare service are exempt from this requirement.

Covid-19 testing requirements

For arrivals by air and land: First test on Day 1 – RT-PCR (wait for the result in the hotel). Second test Day 5 by a self-administered ATK (must record the result via the application).

For arrivals by sea: First test on Day 1 by an RT-PCR (wait for the result on board the vessel), and the second test on Day 5 by a self-ATK method (must record the result via the application).

Existing requirements

A medical certificate with an RT-PCR lab result indicating a negative Covid-19 test result was issued no more than 72 hours before travelling.

For those who have already contracted Covid-19: A Certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination/Recover is required.

Apply for a Thailand Pass at https://tp.consular.go.th/.

(Source: TAT – TTR Weekly posts only TAT official announcements and updates on Covid-19 rule changes.) For the full report, see: https://www.tatnews.org/2022/02/thailand-reopening-exemption-from-quarantine-test-go/