Thai Vietjet adds Phuket – Udon Thani flight

BANGKOK 22 February 2022: Thai Vietjet introduced a new cross-country service from Phuket to Udon Thani at the weekend.

Passengers on the inaugural flight VZ453 from Phuket International Airport had a chance to win a complimentary domestic air ticket from Thai Vietjet.

The flight was welcomed at Udon Thani International Airport, by Siam Sirimongkol, the governor of Udon Thani province; Umaporn Pasuknirant, deputy director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Udon Thani Office; Sawat Teerarattananukulchai, senior president of the Udon Thani Chamber of Commerce; Wanchai Anutarachatchawan, president of Udon Thani Chamber of Commerce; Ruangyuth Luong, chairman of the Overseas Vietnamese Association; and Anantachai Wannaphan, deputy director of commercial, Thai Vietjet.

Anantachai commented: “Today marks another great milestone for Thai Vietjet, with the successful commence of new direct service connecting the southern and northeastern Thailand. We strongly believe that the new direct cross-regional service will positively contribute to the development and recovery of domestic tourism, offering passengers a more convenient, flexible, and affordable choice of travel as we have always done.”

Initially, the new cross-country service Phuket – Udon Thani will operate with three flights weekly on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Flight time is one hour and 55 minutes.

Flight Schedule

Flight No. Origin Destination Departure time Arrival time VZ453 Phuket Udon Thani 13:50 15:45 VZ452 Udon Thani Phuket 16:15 18:10

To launch the new route, the airline offered a special fare of THB449 (inclusive of taxes and fees, but excluding add-on services) valid for travel up until 18 September 2022.