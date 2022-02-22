Thai Vietjet adds Phuket – Udon Thani flight

BANGKOK 22 February 2022: Thai Vietjet introduced a new cross-country service from Phuket to Udon Thani at the weekend.
Passengers on the inaugural flight VZ453 from Phuket International Airport had a chance to win a complimentary domestic air ticket from Thai Vietjet.
The flight was welcomed at Udon Thani International Airport, by Siam Sirimongkol, the governor of Udon Thani province; Umaporn Pasuknirant, deputy director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Udon Thani Office; Sawat Teerarattananukulchai, senior president of the Udon Thani Chamber of Commerce; Wanchai Anutarachatchawan, president of Udon Thani Chamber of Commerce; Ruangyuth Luong, chairman of the Overseas Vietnamese Association; and Anantachai Wannaphan, deputy director of commercial, Thai Vietjet.
Anantachai commented: “Today marks another great milestone for Thai Vietjet, with the successful commence of new direct service connecting the southern and northeastern Thailand. We strongly believe that the new direct cross-regional service will positively contribute to the development and recovery of domestic tourism, offering passengers a more convenient, flexible, and affordable choice of travel as we have always done.”
Initially, the new cross-country service Phuket – Udon Thani will operate with three flights weekly on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Flight time is one hour and 55 minutes.
Flight Schedule
|Flight No.
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure time
|Arrival time
|VZ453
|Phuket
|Udon Thani
|13:50
|15:45
|VZ452
|Udon Thani
|Phuket
|16:15
|18:10
To launch the new route, the airline offered a special fare of THB449 (inclusive of taxes and fees, but excluding add-on services) valid for travel up until 18 September 2022.