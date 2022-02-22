Australia rolls out the welcome mat

SINGAPORE, 22 February 2022: Opening its borders Monday, Australia welcomes back the world after close to a two-year hiatus on all travel to and from the country.

In response, Travelport, a global technology company that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide, released the latest trend data highlighting how Australians and the rest of the world are celebrating the reopening.

Photo: news.sky.com

Returning to Australia

On 7 February 2022, Australia announced that it would reopen its borders to vaccinated travellers as of 21 February 2022. On that day, international flight bookings to Australia increased by 93% compared to the same day the week prior.

75% of international inbound bookings are for leisure travel.

Solo travellers made up 35% of all Australian-bound flight bookings, the largest traveller segment. It may largely be comprised of Australian ex-pats eager to return home, no longer needing to endure a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine.

Of all future inbound bookings, February 2022 is the most popular month to travel to Australia, making up 45% of all reservations.

The top three Australian destinations for international travellers areSydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

The top countries for Australian bound travel

United Kingdom India Nepal USA New Zealand Singapore Sri Lanka Germany Philippines Canada



Eager to travel overseas

Australians are also excited to start travelling abroad. The top 10 international destinations for Australian travellers to visit are: India United Kingdom USA Fiji Islands Sri Lanka Philippines Canada Nepal New Zealand Pakistan



Travellers are looking to stay longer as well. The average length of an international trip from Australia has increased to 32 days in 2022, ten days longer than the 22-day average in 2019.

