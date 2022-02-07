Standard flies the flag in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 7 February 2022: The Standard Bangkok Mahanakhon will be the Standard brand’s flagship hotel in Asia and the latest addition to its growing global portfolio once it opens on 11 May.

The company launch announcement confirms the hotel opened reservations on 4 February.

Located in Bangkok’s central business district between the Sathorn and Silom roads, the hotel is located in the landmark King Power Mahanakhon Building, a 78-story mixed-use building that is one of the tallest in Thailand.

Standard International executive chairman Amar Lalvani said: “We couldn’t be more proud to partner with King Power to open our flagship for the region in this awe-inspiring building.”

With 155-rooms, the Standard Bangkok Mahanakhon joins the group’s portfolio that includes Standard High Line and Standard in London, waterside retreats in Miami, the Maldives, and Hua Hin, and the Standard in Ibiza, due to open this Spring.

Standard Bangkok Mahanakhon offers a pre-opening 25% discount off the best available rate, including breakfast for two persons. The offer is open on bookings made until 31 July for stays booked between 11 May and 28 February 2023. Including the 25% discount, the hotel’s website shows a nightly rate of THB6,174, including tax and service for a 9 July reservation without identifying the benchmark best available rate.