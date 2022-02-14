Adventure travel gurus meet in Japan

SINGAPORE, 14 February 2022: The 2023 Adventure Travel World Summit (ATWS), the annual travel industry event hosted by the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA), will be held in Hokkaido, Japan, 11-14 September.

The announcement was made during the recent Adventure Travel World Summit, presented in a virtual setting – an event in which Hokkaido, Japan was due to host in-person before global travel was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ATTA’s annual Summit event draws hundreds of industry professionals from around the world for several days of educational programming, a marketplace, lauded keynote speakers, ample time for one-on-one networking, including a focused session with attending media, and exploration of the host destination. This will be the first ATWS in Asia, signalling the importance of Japan as a major player in adventure tourism, as well as the growing global opportunities for adventure travel.

Hokkaido governor and president of the ATWS Hokkaido executive committee Naomichi Suzuki stated: “I am truly delighted by the decision to hold ATWS 2023 in-person in Hokkaido… People can enjoy a myriad of outdoor activities, including cycling, canoeing, and trekking, in Hokkaido. At ATWS 2023 I am eager to see you actually experience the unique adventure travel Hokkaido, Japan, has to offer and discover its appeal as a novel destination.”

To learn more and receive updates about the Adventure Travel World Summit 2023 Hokkaido, visit https://www.adventuretravel.biz/events/summit/japan-2023/.