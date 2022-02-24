KUALA LUMPUR, 24 February 2022: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) recently took home the bronze award at the Marketing Excellence Awards Malaysia 2022 for its Excellence in Mobile Marketing for The Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) and Borneo Jazz Festival (BJF).

Designed to recognise outstanding marketing strategies, the award saw 50 companies from various industries participating in 40 categories from diverse disciplines.

STB Director of Communications Margaret Apau (third right) receiving the bronze award for Excellence in Mobile Marketing for RWMF and BJF on behalf of the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB).

“We are honoured to be recognised for our mobile marketing strategy for RWMF and BJF. Both these events are highly-anticipated annually, and we challenged ourselves to push the boundaries in 2021 when we took RWMF and BJF virtual. In total, 402,865 people from 79 countries tuned in for the RWMF and 244,637 from 43 different countries tuned in for BJF,” said Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor.

“This year, we are already prepping for RWMF and BJF, both of which will be organised in a hybrid format. Again, we will push the envelope to ensure our audience, both local and international, enjoy a wide range of musical performances from traditional to world fusion and contemporary”.

At the end of 2021, RWMF and BJF were also acknowledged as the ‘One to Watch’ by WTM Responsible Tourism, a global award programme that recognises excellence in responsible tourism.

“Responsible tourism has been a longstanding effort by Sarawak Tourism Board to ensure that Sarawak’s tourism industry remains relevant, viable, and sustainable. We will continue spearheading responsible tourism initiatives in 2022 and beyond, as we believe it will not only contribute to the wellbeing of our local communities and environment but also create meaningful experiences for travellers,” Puan Sharzede concluded.

