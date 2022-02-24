Weekday Special on Thai Vietjet

BANGKOK, 24 February 2022: Thai Vietjet launched a Weekday Special promotion this week, offering fares starting from just THB 555 (inclusive of taxes and fees) for travel on the airline’s entire domestic flight network.

The special fares are available for booking from now until 28 February, with the travel period open from 1 March to 30 June 2022 (excludes public holidays).

The promotional tickets apply to Thai Vietjet’s entire domestic flight network in Thailand from its home base Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi), to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani.

The deal also applies to cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Udon Thani, together with a flight from Chiang Rai to Hat Yai.