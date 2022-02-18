PG resumes Krabi flights

BANGKOK, 18 February 2022: Bangkok Airways announces the resumption of direct services between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Krabi, starting 27 March 2022.

The airline will reinstate daily flights using an Airbus A319 aircraft. The outbound flight, PG261, departs Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) at 0815. and arrives at Krabi airport at 0940. The return flight, PG262, departs Krabi airport at 1040. and arrives at Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) 1210.

Bangkok Airways strictly implements surveillance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.