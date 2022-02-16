India eases travel rules

NEW DELHI, 16 February 2022: Creative Travel, a leading tour operator in India, welcomes the country’s decision to lift most travel restrictions effective 14 February.

India first initiated reopening procedures last October but was forced to declare a temporary pause due to the emergence of the more contagious Omicron variant.

“We are super excited to announce that from 14 February, the Government of India has removed many of the arrival restrictions,” the company’s owners Rajeev and Rohit Kohli commented. “This has made travel to India so much easier than before. It’s a wonderful Valentine’s gift for us in Indian tourism.”

According to the latest ruling, there is no quarantine requirement for passengers arriving on international flights. Passengers with a valid certificate demonstrating they have completed a full vaccination schedule for Covid-19 do not need to undergo a pre-arrival RT-PCR test.

According to government guidelines, those vaccinated with WHO-recognised vaccines or residents in countries with mutual recognition of vaccine certificates with India do not have to present a test on arrival effective 14 February. Instead, international passengers are requested to “self-monitor their health” for 14 days following their arrival.

All passengers should check the updated travel guidelines.

