BANGKOK, 4 February 2022: Test & Go, Thailand’s reopening programme for quarantine-free international arrivals, is back, with Centara going the extra mile to deliver holiday bargains at 27 properties.

Fully vaccinated visitors from any country or territory worldwide can now apply for a “Thailand Pass”. Having arrived, stayed for one night in an SHA Plus-certified hotel and recorded a negative RT-PCR test, guests are free to travel anywhere in the country. A second night’s stay in an SHA Plus hotel and a PCR test is required on day five. (For full information about Test & Go, please click here)

Wat Phra Kaew in Bangkok, Thailand – is a sacred temple and it’s a part of the Thai grand palace, the Temple houses an ancient Emerald Buddha.

This is great news for everyone who has been longing to return to Thailand and experience its warm, gracious hospitality.

Centara s inviting its international clientele to enjoy safe and stress-free stays at a choice of 27 outstanding hotels and resorts in Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Phuket, Krabi, Koh Samui, Chiang Mai and Hat Yai. So, whether you’re seeking a blissful beachfront break, an idyllic island escape, a shopping sojourn in the city or an upcountry cultural retreat, every guest can find their ultimate Thai vacation with Centara. For more details and bookings, visit Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Under the “Centara Test & Go” package, fully vaccinated travellers can enjoy up to 25% off the hotel’s best available rate*, plus one RT-PCT test upon arrival¹, a private transfer from the airport to the hotel for up to three people, and daily breakfast². This attractive offer3 is valid for bookings made between now and 31 March 2021, for stays taken up to 30 June 2022.

In Bangkok, Centara Grand at CentralWorld is an iconic landmark in the heart of this captivating capital city. Guests can stay in style, shop till they drop and soak up breath-taking 360-degree views from its rooftop restaurants and bars. Alternatively, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya is great for fun-filled family getaways, with its world-class facilities including a spectacular Lost World-themed water park, while Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin is a charming beachfront heritage hotel that will delight all ages with its fantastic facilities, manicured gardens and enchanting colonial-style architecture.

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi is a heavenly hideaway where couples can unwind in a private tropical cove; with a sublime Spa Cenvaree, water sports centre, and a chic beach bar overlooking the Andaman Sea, Centara Villas Samui transports guests to paradise in a stunning seafront setting with spacious villas, three outdoor pools and a secluded sandy beach and Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket is a stylish seafront resort featuring a water park, exhilarating activities and uninterrupted ocean views.

In Chiang Mai, Khum Phaya Resort & Spa, Centara Boutique Collection reflects the grace of the ancient Lanna Kingdom with spacious rooms and suites, a lagoon pool surrounded by trees and a soothing spa and in Thailand’s far south, Centara Hotel Hat Yai puts travellers in the heart of this vibrant gateway city.

Whichever destination they choose, every visitor will enjoy complete peace of mind with Centara, as all hotels adhere to the Centara Complete Care health and safety programme.

“We are delighted that Thailand is relaunching its Test & Go programme. Centara has a large nationwide portfolio, and we have seen strong pent-up demand for our hotels and resorts in the country from all around the world. I am confident that this reopening will mark the start of a bright new era for the Thai tourism industry in 2022 and beyond,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts deputy CEO Markland Blaiklock.

To learn more about the Test & Go packages and to return to Thailand with Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara-test-and-go.

Notes:

* Rates differ from one property to another. CentaraThe1 members enjoy additional discounts and benefits.

¹ RT-PCT test upon arrival does not apply to guests staying in Phuket. Guests travelling to Phuket must book an RT-PCR test directly via www.ThailandPass.com.

² Free breakfast dependent upon the hotel and rate plan.

³ Terms and conditions apply and may vary by property.