Cathay adopts Sabre fares solution

HONG KONG, 23 February 2022 : Sabre Corporation, a software and technology provider that powers the travel industry, announced Monday a new agreement with Cathay Pacific Airways to upgrade fare management and drive revenue recovery.

The Hong Kong-based carrier will adopt Sabre’s AirVision Fares Manager and complementary Fares Optimiser solutions to monitor and manage fares.





Sabre’s AirVision Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer bring together integrated end-to-end automation and intelligence to fares management by incorporating publicly available competitor fare benchmarking and automating fare rule adjustments, empowering analysts to make astute pricing decisions in an effort to drive incremental revenue opportunities.

“It’s essential to be able to mine real-time market data to respond dynamically to market conditions while taking into account customer segmentation, demand, willingness to pay and competition,” said Cathay Pacific general manager, revenue management Navin Chellaram. “As the industry looks to recovery, we want to ensure we move forward with the right technology partner to modernise our fares management model, enhance our business processes and offer our customers the right fares every time.”