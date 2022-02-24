Tripadvisor names top beaches

SINGAPORE, 24 February 2022: Tripadvisor announced Wednesday the second of its annual Travellers’ Choice® Awards for 2022, the Best of the Best Beaches.

The importance of beach holidays is reflected in a recent Tripadvisor sponsored survey that revealed 32% of travellers globally would take a beach trip in 2022.

Radhanagar Beach.

The number one beach worldwide determined by travellers this year is Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos. With over 7,200 reviews to date (90% of which are 5-bubble), the Caribbean paradise has travellers raving about its white sand and crystal clear water.

India retrains crown in Asia

This year, India still retains the crown of being home to Asia’s most loved beach, but travellers have crowned a brand new winner for 2022: Radhanagar Beach in Havelock Island, India. The award-winning beach is also ranked as the sixth-best beach in the world! This year, India also had the most winners on the ‘best beaches in Asia’ list, including Cavelossim Beach (#4), Agonda Beach (#5), Varca Beach (#8) and Benaulim Beach (#10).

The only other Asian beach making it to the World list is Yonaha Maehama Beach in Miyakojima, Japan which came in at No. 25.

Top 10 Beaches in Asia for 2022

Top 10 Beaches in the World for 2022

“The list has something for everyone because it was determined by the millions of different travellers all over the world reviewing their favourite beaches on Tripadvisor throughout 2021. Although last year was still far from ‘normal,’ these are the beaches travellers visited and loved more than any others,” said Tripadvisor VP global media business Christine Maguire.

You can check out the winners across all subcategories here: www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Beaches.

(Source: Tripadvisor)