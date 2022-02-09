AirAsia boosts flights to Sarawak

SEPANG, Malaysia, 9 February 2022: AirAsia is increasing services to Sarawak, offering 319 flights a week to Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri starting on Valentine’s Day, 14 February.

Flights connecting Peninsular Malaysia to the four cities in Sarawak can be booked through the AirAsia Super App by clicking on the ‘Flights’ icon with one-way fares from MYR108 or paying with 10,800 AirAsia points. Guests with credit accounts may use them to redeem for these flights as well.

Flight Frequency To Kuching (Weekly)

Flight Frequency To Sibu (Weekly)

Flight Frequency To Bintulu (Weekly)

Flight Frequency To Miri (Weekly)

Aside from the additional frequencies into Sarawak, AirAsia also has promotional fares to celebrate Valentine’s Day with one-way fares from as low as MYR18 or pay with only 1,800 AirAsia Points for domestic flights to destinations Penang, Langkawi, Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Miri and more.

International flights to Bangkok, Phuket, Phnom Penh, Singapore are also available with one-way fares from MYR99 or with only 9,900 AirAsia Points. Guests can book this promotional fare from now until 13 February 2022 and travel from 14 February 30 September 2022.