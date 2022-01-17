X-Change Malaysia recharges business travel

KUALA LUMPUR 17 January 2022: The 2nd edition of X-Change Malaysia themed ‘Recharging Business Travel’ will take place on 26 January.

The virtual discourse will feature around 20 experts in business tourism. The keynote address will be presented by MyCEB chief executive officer, YBhg Dato’ Sri Abdul Khani Daud.

Guest Panelists of X-Change Malaysia – 2nd Edition.

A leading business travel destination in Asia, Malaysia is stepping up its communications to attract local and international meetings and events.

The virtual discourse curated by Ab & Artho Tourism Marketing & PR aims to stimulate conversations to engage and share ideas for the return of business travel.

The programme presents key topics of interest in the context of business tourism, moderated by Ab & Artho director of research & Analytics, Dr Farizal Razalli.

Some of the panellists include Francis Teo, President of MACEOS; Lau Yin Ming, Group Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer, Malaysia Airlines; Amelia Roziman, CEO of Business Events Sarawak; Gregory Gubiani, Chairman of Marriott Business Council Malaysia and GM of The Westin Kuala Lumpur; Angelica Chan, Country Market Manager, Traveloka; Maria Taylor, Head of Commercial, Amadeus, Associate Professor Dr Mohd Hafiz Mohd Hanafiah, Deputy Dean of Faculty of Hotel and Tourism Management, UiTM; Sanjay Pattis, Chief Executive Officer, Emtrez and Emily Lim, EVP of Holiday Tours (affiliate of CWT).

“We are honoured to welcome these like-minded opinion leaders and experts who share similar objectives to discuss how Malaysia’s business tourism industry reset and move towards a sustainable world,” said Ab & Artho CEO and co-founder Adlina Borhan.

The virtual programme will begin at 1400 Malaysia time (GMT+8) and the topics of discussion will include “Charting the Outlook and Trends (including the business of sports tourism); Orchestrating Business Travels for Malaysia; a special segment “In Focus: Meet in Malaysia and BLeisure”; Rationalising Tech – Transformation of Business Travels for Malaysia and Getting Malaysia Back to International BE Map.

Registration is free and is open to professionals in the business tourism industry (airlines, hotels, destination management companies, meeting planners, conference organisers, event organisers and travel agencies) and corporate companies.

Participants will stand a chance to win a two-night deluxe stay experience with breakfast for two persons at The Westin Kuala Lumpur. The winner will be announced during the discourse session on 26 January.

X-Change Malaysia is a tourism solidarity programme organised by Ab & Artho with the support of tech partner Nazsoft Tech; hotel partner The Westin Kuala Lumpur; Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), Traveloka, TraxAsia and Emtrez.