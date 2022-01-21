PG introduces sealed sandbox flights

BANGKOK, 21 January 2022: Bangkok Airways will operate two special sealed-route flights daily from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Phuket, starting 1 February to support the Phuket Sandbox.

The special sealed-route flights from Bangkok to Phuket will use an ATR72-600 aircraft. The first outbound flight, PG5275 will depart from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) at 1200 and arrive at Phuket International Airport at 1405. The second outbound flight, PG5279 departs from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport) at 1710 and arrives at Phuket International Airport at 1915.

Passengers travelling on these special flights are required to follow guidelines issued by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) which requires that each passenger must possess the complete set of the relevant documents.

Certificate of Entry (COE).

A medical certificate with a laboratory negative result (RT-PCR issued no more than 72 hours before travelling).

Vaccine certificate.

Travel health insurance (worldwide or including Thailand) covering health care and treatment expenses for Covid-19 disease (or any other guarantee valid throughout their stay in the Kingdom) with a cover of no less than USD50,000.

Additionally, all passengers must undergo two Covid-19 tests (RT-PCR) during their seven-day stay in the Phuket Sandbox.