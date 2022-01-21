TG welcomes Priority Pass members

BANGKOK, 21 January 2022: Thai Airways International welcomes Priority Pass members to three domestic lounges in Thailand

Priority Pass members travelling on any airline can visit THAI’s lounges in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket to relax or work in comfort before departing to their destination.





All three domestic lounges offer authentic Thai food and hospitality and deliver the airline 4C experience – confidence, cleanliness, care and comfort.

By using their Priority Pass app on their iOS and Android devices, members can locate the lounges, check their visit entitlement instantly and use their card or digital membership ID to gain access.

Priority Pass is a programme owned by Collinson Group that provides members with access to 1,300 airport lounges worldwide for economy class and premium economy class ticket holders.