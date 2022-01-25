Oakwood accelerates Asia expansion

SINGAPORE 25 January 2022: Oakwood continues to gain momentum across the Asia Pacific to double its portfolio by 2025.

Starting 202 on a high note, Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Azabu Tokyo marks the first of 20 new openings scheduled for 2022, along with strategic partnerships to advance the fast-growing brand’s frontiers into China’s tropical southern resort island of Hainan as well as Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The opening of Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Azabu Tokyo earlier this month represented the brand’s 13th property in Japan located in Tokyo’s prestigious Azabu-Juban embassy district,

Advancing its expansion into key travel destinations in China, Oakwood recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with China Green Development Group, one of China’s biggest state-owned enterprises, for the management of projects in China. This strategic partnership is China Green Development Group’s first venture with Oakwood.

Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Dhaka and Oakwood Suites Dhaka will open in April 2022, both owned by Aara Hospitality. Located in Dhaka City’s upscale enclave of Gulshan 2, the 89-room Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Dhaka will offer 32 well-appointed studios and one-bedroom apartments.

An aggressive expansion should deliver 20 new openings across the Asia Pacific, including the debut of Oakwood Beluxs, a brand that was launched in Mainland China in 2020. Created in partnership with Country Garden Commercial and Culture Tourism Group, the brand aims to establish 100 Oakwood Beluxs properties in China by 2030. The first three properties are slated to launch in April, August and October 2022 in Dalian, Yantai and Qingdao, respectively.