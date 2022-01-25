AirAsia increases cabin baggage option

BANGKOK, 25 January 2022: AirAsia introduces Xtra Carry-on, allowing up to 14 kg of carry-on baggage up from the usual 7 kg, and Xpress Baggage, offering express baggage claim at key terminal destinations.

Both optional ancillary services are available now for booking along with flights on the AirAsia Super App.

AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “These new services for 2022 are designed for guests who value greater convenience and speed when it comes to bringing extra baggage on board or priority checked baggage collection on disembarkation. They have been introduced following AirAsia guests survey responses collected over the past few years.

Xtra Carry-on is a service that allows guests to carry up to 14 kg of baggage onto a flight so that they can keep their valuables in their sight at all times. At present, guests are allowed two pieces of carry-on baggage with a combined weight not exceeding 7 kg at no cost. With Xtra Carry-on, each piece may now weigh a maximum of 7 kg for a combined 14 kg. This service may be limited on some flights due to inflight weight restrictions, and security regulations will apply.

Xpress Baggage is a service for guests who need to claim their baggage as fast as possible upon arrival at their terminal destination. From only 50 THB, AirAsia travellers can receive their baggage as priority guests soon as they disembark. Book the convenience of Xpress Baggage along with seats and other optional extras, using AirAsia Super App.