NCL creates an agents support portal

SINGAPORE, 25 January 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line has launched Norwegian Central Asia, a brand-new trade portal to help travel partners in Asia learn about and market NCL holidays.

By logging in to Norwegian Central, partners gain direct single log-in access to NCL’s award-winning travel agent training platform, NCL University (NCLU). The knowledge hub provides in-depth course content covering NCL’s fleet of innovative ships – including the all-new Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva vessels – as well as itinerary insights and destinations to which the Cruise Line sails.

Travel partners can also unlock reduced rates of up to 30% off their own NCL cruise as part of the reduced rate learning incentive programme, which awards the completion of different levels of NCLU course modules.

Agents can create their marketing materials for selling NCL from an extensive toolbox of flyers, banners, videos, pre-prepared social media posts and more. In addition, Norwegian Central features access to up-to-the-minute NCL news via the Cruise Line’s new and exclusive Partners First Asia Facebook group, as well as updates about upcoming webinars and events.