Vung Tau project recruits Cross Hotels & Resort

BANGKOK, 13 December 2021: Cross Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement with Tan Thanh Trading & Tourism JSC to develop a project that will see the opening of two new hotels in Vietnam with a combined room count of 716 keys.

Considered one of the biggest greenfield deals in Asia since the start of the global pandemic two years ago, Cross Long Hai and Cross Vibe Long Hai are located in the coastal province of Vung Tau, a two-hour drive from Ho Chi Minh City.

With construction underway and an opening set for Q4 2022, the all-villa Cross Long Hai will offer a boutique resort experience to the famous seaside town. In addition, the twin-tower condotel, Cross Vibe Long Hai, will offer 658 rooms plus MICE facilities, spa, swimming pool and fitness centre.

Cross Hotels & Resorts is part of the Flight Centre Travel Group and operates 21 hotels under five brands (Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen and Cross Collection) across Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

(SOURCE: Cross Hotels & Resorts)