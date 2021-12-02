Swiss-Belhotel probes Vietnam’s residence market

HANOI, Vietnam, 2 December 2021: Swiss-Belhotel International plans to team up with partners to introduce four high-end residence brands to the Vietnamese market from its 16-strong portfolio.

The upscale residence brands heading for Vietnam’s hotel scene are Grand Swiss-Belhotel, Grand Swiss-Belresort, Swiss-Belhotel and Swiss-Belresort.

Left to Right: Gavin M. Faull, chairman and president Swiss-Belhotel International and Edward Faull, senior vice president operations & development – Vietnam.

Swiss-Belhotel International’s launch into Vietnam comes as branded residences are fast on the rise across the country, following a 170% surge in the past decade alone, driven by rapid GDP growth as more Vietnamese seek prestige and exclusivity of owning luxury residences.

“I am confident we will find the ideal partner to bring our most lucrative brands to Vietnam,” said Swiss-Belhotel International chairman and president Gavin Faull.

Swiss-Belhotel International is currently in 19 countries, managing a portfolio of more than 125 hotels, resorts and projects located in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland and Tanzania.

(SOURCE Swiss-Belhotel International)