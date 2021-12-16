MTCO published a toolkit to support recovery

BANGKOK, 16 December 2021: Tourism and hospitality companies in the Mekong Region can fine-tune their recovery strategy, and promotions with the help of the GMS Tourism Recovery Communications Toolkit posted online by the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office earlier this week.

Published by the MTCO, the English language 37-page toolkit manual can be downloaded at the Mekong Tourism website page:

The Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office represents the Greater Mekong Sub-region Tourism Working Group made up of government leaders heading tourism policy in Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Commenting on the toolkit launch, the MTCO acting executive director Nattakorn Asunee Na Ayudhaya said: “People’s affinity for travel remains strong and durable despite the pandemic. As more people plan post-pandemic travel, the GMS tells the world what is being done by government and private enterprises to re-start tourism safely and sustainably and that the GMS has not lost what makes it such an attractive place to visit.”

Based on a recent global survey, 78% of respondents planned to travel in the near future. Many will be seeking family vacations, romantic getaways, and culinary experiences. Nature-based experiences in un-crowded settings are sought by most market segments, while younger travellers are expected to lead the recovery in urban areas.

There is also strong demand for travel with purpose. Sixty-eight per cent of future travellers will support brands that have sustainability policies, and 72% in- tend to visit places where their spending benefits local economies.

“This toolkit was created to help GMS tourism stakeholders produce and communicate such messages,” the MTCO acting director explained.