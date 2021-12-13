Marriott adds properties to luxury brands

SINGAPORE, 13 December 2021: Marriott International says it will add more than 30 luxury hotels in 2022 to its network of more than 460 luxury hotels and resorts in 68 countries and territories.

The new properties will join the group’s luxury brands Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari.

In the long-term, Marriott International is poised to expand its luxury footprint with nearly 190 properties in the development pipeline, including the 30 hotels expected to open in 2022 in iconic and emerging destinations from Mexico to Portugal and Australia to South Korea.

Luxury moves in the Asia Pacific

Ritz-Carlton

In 2022, the Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne is slated to grow the renowned brand’s footprint in Australia, and Ritz-Carlton Reserve anticipates expanding its highly curated portfolio, debuting its sixth rare estate in the historic Chinese valley of Jiuzhaigou.

W Hotels

In 2021, W Hotels opened properties in Melbourne and Xiamen.

EDITION

Continuing its growth EDITION Hotels announces international expansion in 2022 with the slated opening of its second property in Tokyo. With 14 hotels worldwide currently, all firmly established within the luxury space, the brand is expected to reach a footprint of 20 properties globally by the end of 2022.

The Luxury Collection

In 2021, the brand expanded in South Korea with the opening of Josun Palace and is planning at least one opening in India.