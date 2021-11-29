Be green and win flyer points

SYDNEY, 29 November 2021: Qantas Frequent Flyers who make sustainable choices at home and when they travel will be rewarded under a new Green membership tier to roll out early next year.

The Green tier will sit alongside existing flying tiers and is designed to educate, encourage and reward the airline’s 13 million frequent flyers for everything from offsetting their flights, staying in eco-hotels, walking to work and installing solar panels at home.

Frequent flyers will be able to offset emissions in their everyday lives and earn Qantas Points, as they already can with flights.

Members will need to complete at least five sustainable activities across six areas – flying, travel, lifestyle, sustainable purchases, reducing impact and giving back – each year to achieve Green tier status.

Once achieved, members will be rewarded with benefits like bonus Qantas Points or status credits. These benefits will be in addition to the rewards they get under their existing flying status or as part of Points Club.

The initiative has been driven by feedback from frequent flyers, with research showing almost two-thirds want to be more aware of their impact on the environment and would like support in their efforts to be more sustainable.

The programme is due to start early next year, but as of this week, frequent flyers who offset their flights, home and car, install solar panels or make a contribution towards protecting the Great Barrier Reef will see these actions go towards meeting their sustainability target as part of attaining Green tier status.

Other environmentally friendly behaviours, such as walking to work and contributing to the purchase of sustainable aviation fuel, will also be rewarded after the programme launches officially next year.

Members earn 10 Qantas Points per AUD1 spent when they offset their home or car. The average annual cost to offset home energy for a family of four with two cars would be approximately AUD200 or 26,000 Qantas Points.

If just 100,000 frequent flyers offset their home and car emissions for a year, the initiative could see a reduction of more than 1 million tonnes of carbon – the same amount that would be saved from installing 170,000 rooftop solar panels.

This initiative complements Qantas’ existing Fly Carbon Neutral, which is the world’s leading offset programme, with 11% of customers on qantas.com offsetting their carbon emissions. Qantas matches customer contributions dollar for dollar.

These new initiatives for frequent flyers are an extension of the Qantas Group’s commitment to taking action on climate change and achieving net zero emissions from its own operations by 2050.