Lao Airlines suspends domestic flights

VIENTIANE, 23 September 2021: Lao Airlines announced Monday it had suspended all flights from Vientiane to the provinces until further notice as Covid-19 cases hit a new high in the capital city.

In an attempt to halt the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant, the Vientiane Southern Bus Station Management Board also confirmed it had suspended inter-city passenger transport until 30 September.

Lao Airlines’ official announcement, 1187/PMO posted on Facebook, stated: “To comply with the government’s preventive measures during this critical situation of the outbreak In Vientiane, Lao Airlines regrets it must suspend all domestic flights from 20 September 2021 until further notice.”

It also noted that all ticketing and reservations offices are closed, but the 1626 call centre and official WhatsApp +856 20 55541626 are still operating.

Passengers holding tickets and vouchers for flights during the suspension period can change the travelling dates or passenger names without additional fees.

Requests for a refund can only be filed at a ticketing and reservation office once flights resume.

The Lao Ministry of Health said the country recorded 214 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, of which there were 162 community infections. The capital Vientiane reported the highest number of community infections, with 77 cases in a single day.

Officials tested workers at a garment factory on 18 September, with 42 cases reported. As of this week, the coronavirus caseload in Laos stood at 19,399, including 16 deaths.

The latest procedures to enter Laos PDR

Authorised visitors allowed to enter Laos PDR need to submit the following identification documents to purchase a flight ticket to Laos.

Confirmation Letter

Passengers must contact the Lao Airlines office to obtain a confirmation letter.

Certificate of Entry

The traveller must apply for a Certificate of Entry (COE) from the nearest Laos Embassy or Consulate.

Hotel Reservation

Must obtain a quarantine hotel reservation or alternative hospital quarantine (AHQ) certificate.

Laos Visa

Apply for a visa at the nearest embassy.

Covid-19 RT-PCR Test

Must present Covid-19 RT-PCR medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating a negative result using RT-PCR test, issued no more than 72 hours before departure.

Covid-19 Insurance

Apply for Covid-19 health insurance, Covid-19 Test fees, tracking device fees. All documents must be presented to Lao Airlines ticketing staff to issue a ticket.