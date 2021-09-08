Aquella Golf recruits members

PHANG NGA, 8 September 2021: Brand new Aquella Golf and Country Club, Phang Nga, is offering annual early-bird membership packages starting at only THB99,000 in a deal that remains open until 31 October 2021.

Juniors under the age of 18 can sign up for THB 25,000.





Aquella Golf & Country Club is a par-72, 7,000+ yard golf course that opened 1 August 2021 and immediately released details of its cut-priced membership fees.

The offers also include corporate membership for private or public organisations. As a bonus, golfers who buy a membership get free golf carts until 31 March 2022.

The golf course is now open for preview play with a round of golf costing THB1,650 (including green fee, caddy, Visage GPS golf cart, and a tray of practice balls).

Aquella Golf & Country Club is located north of Phuket on Thai Muang Beach off Highway 4 in the mainland province of Phang Nga, about a 40-minute transfer by car from Phuket International Airport.

Veteran golfers resident in South Thailand will remember it by its former name Thai Muang Thailand. The course closed in 2007 and has since undergone a complete remake that started in November 2018 and ended last month.

The old course ran parallel to the beach while the new layout touches the beach at just one point, runs more inland and will have touch points with a proposed beach resort and villa estate adjacent to the 2.5 km beachfront.

Preliminary work has started on the resort hotel and lagoon areas and, when complete, the entire resort will eventually include multiple hotels, villas, houses, a beach club and even a tennis academy.

(Source: Aquella Golf Course and Golf Course Architecture)

See: https://www.golfcoursearchitecture.net/content/new-aquella-course-in-thailand-to-open-in-august