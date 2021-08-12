Malaysia taps global meeting alliance

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, 12 August 2021: Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) has recruited four cities in Malaysia to join the Hybrid City Alliance – a grouping that offers international event organisers multi-venue events.

MyCEB includes the convention bureaus in four cities — Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Kuching, Sarawak and Kota Kinabalu in Sabah in its membership of the international Hybrid City Alliance launched in December of 2020.







Founding members are the Hague Convention Bureau, Ottawa Tourism Business Events, Prague Convention Bureau, and Geneva Convention Bureau.

“MyCEB is thrilled to join the like-minded global convention bureaus in the Hybrid City Alliance, to work as a team for the recovery of the meetings industry… With this new international alliance, Malaysia’s business events industry is even more prepared to advance feasible digital solutions which will resonate well with our Malaysia Business Events Strategic Marketing Plan 2021-2030,” said MyCEB chief executive officer Dato’ Sri Abdul Khani Daud.

The objective of the Hybrid City Alliance is to create a value proposition for clients that gives event planners a professional way to connect relevant cities together as staging posts for hybrid events.

“The combined knowledge and experience of the member cities remove barriers, offers solutions and inspires the creation of unparalleled delegate experiences. We are delighted to have Penang, Sarawak and Sabah joining the alliance and giving commitment to this advancement,” Dato’ Sri Abdul Khani added.

“We are happy to welcome on board four Malaysian cities that decided to enhance the Hybrid City Alliance network that already spans across six continents. We are looking forward to our joint collaboration and hope it will help event organisers not only from the region of South East Asia to access new possibilities for their hybrid meetings worldwide,” concludes Hybrid City Alliance communications & marketing co-chair Hana Krejbichová.

About MyCEB

MyCEB was established in 2009 by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Malaysia, to further strengthen Malaysia’s business tourism brand and position for the international business events market. A non-profit organisation, MyCEB serves as a central hub to assist meeting and event planners in bidding and staging international business events in Malaysia.

(Source: Bernama)