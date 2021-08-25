Delta inks new agreement with Travelport

LONDON, 25 August 2021: Delta Air Lines and Travelport have signed a new global distribution agreement designed to enhance the customer experience for travel management companies, agencies, corporations and travellers.

The multi-year content distribution agreement gives travel buyers simplified access to Delta’s content through the Travelport+ platform, which improves retailing capability.

Travelport continues to evolve its worldwide retailing platform, Travelport+, with the next generation retailing tools and merchandising capabilities that provide long term value to the travel agency channel.

An intelligent, multi-product display gives Travelport-connected buyers the ability to easily access the wide array of available products from all of Travelport’s global air partners, compare those to find the best options, and select the right choice for their customers.

“This new agreement emphasizes the shared commitment of both Travelport and Delta to improve the way airline products are retailed and make it easier for agents to help travellers choose offers that deliver the most value to them,” said Travelport chief commercial officer, travel partners Jason Clarke “We look forward to delivering the tools that Delta and all of our travel partners need to effectively reach and engage the entire spectrum of buyers.”