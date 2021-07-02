AirAsia backs Sandbox project

BANGKOK 2 July 2021: To mark the launch of the highly anticipated Phuket Sandbox AirAsia organised a special flight Thursday on Thai AirAsia FD 3025 from Don Mueang to the popular tourist destination.

Carrying representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Trade of Thailand, the Federation of Thai Industries and media, the special flight signifies the close collaboration between the public and private sectors integral to promoting travel in Thailand.

AirAsia head of government relations Krid Pattanasan described the launch of the Phuket Sandbox as the beginning for Thailand to welcome international tourists under strict health protocols, calling the development a positive sign for the recovery of Thailand’s tourism industry.

“AirAsia will be serving the Don Mueang – Phuket route with three daily flights, while the Suvarnabhumi – Phuket route will have four flights per week for the first half of July, and this will be continuously reviewed, including the possibility to reintroduce regional connections from other Thai cities to Phuket in the months to come,” Krid added.