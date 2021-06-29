HotelPlanner signs up Singapore swimmers

SINGAPORE, 29 June 2021: HotelPlanner, a travel technology platform and the Singapore Swimming Club announced a partnership on Monday that will give club members exclusive group hotel booking rates around the world once international travel restarts.

Singapore Swimming Club is the country’s largest non-golfing, members-only recreational club.

HotelPlanner executive vice president, Asia Pacific, Christopher Lee said: “This partnership with Singapore Swimming Club is our first collaboration with a recreational club in Singapore… With pent-up demand for travel growing, we are also keen to explore more partnerships with other recreational and sporting associations in Singapore and the Asia-Pac region.”

HotelPlanner has a strong track record as a supporter and partner of professional sporting events and leagues, including the United Soccer League, National Hockey League’s New Jersey Devils and the Ladies Professional Golfing Association.

Most recently, it pledged USD30,000 in free hotel rooms in a campaign supporting the World Boxing Organization cruiserweight world champion, British boxing star Lawrence Okolie.

About HotelPlanner

Founded in 2004, HotelPlanner partners with the world’s largest Online Travel Agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sports franchises, universities and government agencies.

(Source Bernama)