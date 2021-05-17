Bangkok keeps flights going

BANGKOK, 17 May 2021: Bangkok Airways will resume direct services from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport to four destinations in Thailand effective this week and on 1 June.

Services resume to Chiang Mai and Phuket starting from 15 May, while the airline will resume flights to Sukhothai and Lampang on 1 June.

Even with the changes, the airline is offering just a fraction of the flights that were scheduled prior to the outbreak of Covid-19 in February 2020. International flights are cancelled, and a popular destination like Samu island in Thailand is down from 10 flights daily in early 2020 to a single daily flight at present.

Five domestic routes

Along with the latest additions effective 1 June, the airline will serve five domestic destinations.

1. Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Samui daily.

2. Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Chiang Mai (roundtrip), three flights per week during 15 – 31 May 2021 and one daily starting 1 June.

3.Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Phuket (roundtrip), one daily flight.

4.Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Sukhothai (roundtrip), four flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday).

5.Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Lampang (roundtrip), five flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday).

Meanwhile, in-flight meal service and passenger lounges remain closed until further notice. Ticketing offices are also closed until 31 May.

Closed ticketing offices:

Headquarters (Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road, Bangkok);

Chiang Mai;

Phuket;

Chaweng (Koh Samui);

Sukhothai;

Trat;

Hat Yai office closed until 31 October 2021.