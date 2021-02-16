STB rolls out virtual events show

SINGAPORE, 16 February 2021: SingapoReimagine MICE Virtual Show, jointly organised by the Singapore Tourism Board and local MICE players is set to be hosted from 3 to 4 March 2021.

The two-day event should attract around 700 participants who will join a locally curated programme that includes live-streamed cultural and leisure tours, culinary masterclasses by celebrity chefs, and a live panel discussion with industry leaders on organising pilot events in Singapore.

The business networking component online will also facilitate one-on-one virtual meetings between participants and up to 40 leading suppliers like hotels, convention centres and tour operators.

Within the virtual 3D environment, participants can navigate the virtual tradeshow floor using their mobile devices and connect with exhibitors, such as Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Airlines and Sentosa Development Corporation. They can also catch up on various event programmes on demand and take part in trivia quizzes to win prizes. The top five voted buyers will each win a hosted trip to Singapore on Singapore Airlines, inclusive of a hosted stay and exclusive experiences.[1]

STB partners with local event organisers such as (EO) MICE Neurol, Aspen Event Planners and TLC Events. The EOs have organised over 48 digital events between them in the last eight months, including providing production and event management services for the 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease International Conference, a three-day event with over 1,000 delegates.

For more information on the SingapoReimagine MICE Virtual Show, visit https://www.miceneurol.com/singaporeimagine.

[1] Subject to prevailing international travel restrictions and travel protocols.