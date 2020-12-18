Exciting adventures in Langkawi

LANGKAWI, 18 December 2020: Langkawi is the place to go if you are seeking adventures. Everything from under the sea to up above the sky is ready to give you that thrilling adrenaline rush. What’s there to explore? Let’sdive in!

1. Scuba diving or snorkelling at PulauPayar Marine Park

Just 30km off Langkawi island, PulauPayar Marine Park is the spot to go if you’re looking for scuba diving trips! To get there, you can take a catamaran or a speedboat from Kuah jetty. Famous for the Coral Garden where colourful coral adorns the seafloor and teeming with marine life, you will enjoy both the scuba diving and snorkelling experience. Be sure not to touch any marine life and do not feed them to protect this pristine habitat and ecology.

2. Explore the Kubang Badakbiogeotrail

One of Langkawi Geopark’s four wonders, Kubang Badakbiogeotrail features 13 spots for you to explore and enjoy. Taking a boat off the Kampung Kubang Badak jetty, you will stop by mangroves, early settlement of the Thai community, interesting geological features, geosites full with trilobite fossils and the oldest rock in Malaysia – Machinchang Formation rocks. This trail is very eye-opening, and that is not just physically adventurous, mentally too!

Book your boat tour today: https://www.facebook.com/Boat-Tour-Sungai-Kubang-Badak-Mangrove-Langkawi-Geopark-697573993618078/

3. Take a dip in the Dayang Bunting Lake

Another Langkawi Geopark wonder, Pulau Dayang Bunting is the second-largest island among the Langkawi archipelago. You can take a 15-minute boat ride from Kuah Jetty. This mythical island has a mountain range that akin to the silhouette of a pregnant lady – as the name suggests. The freshwater lake on the island is an excellent place to take a dip. So get your swimsuit ready for that refreshing swim!

4. Horse riding around the island

What if there’s a better way to explore Langkawi other than vehicles? Giddy up! Choose between riding on the sandy beach, lush rainforest or local villages. The ride through kampung is a one-of-a-kind experience where you meander through traditional Malay houses and experience the kampung life. This ride is suitable even for inexperienced beginners as staff will guide you along.

Book your ride now: https://www.langkawihorses.com/

5. Challenge yourself with Skytrex adventure

Arms up and swoosh! Fancy an arboreal experience at Langkawi? Skytrex Langkawi is located at Burau Bay. With safe set-up, you can fly, swing, glide and dangle in the forest with Machinchang mountain range as the backdrop. Flying fox, cable walk, hanging bridge, and more activities are waiting to drive your adrenaline levels up. Lists of challenges are waiting for you to conquer.

Book your trip today: https://www.skytrex-adventure.org/langkawi

6. Trek and sweat to TelagaTujuh waterfalls

Departing from the base at Pantai Kok, you can start climbing up the stairway towards the waterfall on top. Over 600 steps of the staircase is a cardio exercise that will make you sweat! But fret not, you can take a break and chill out in the seven pools on top of the waterfall. If you’re feeling even more adventurous, continue trekking to the top of Langkawi highest peak – Mount Machinchang peak at over 700 metres. So boots up and hike!

7. Up the sky and down we go – Skydiving

This activity will be the most adrenaline-pumping item on this list. Fly up to 14,000ft and jump down the plane. Scream your lungs away for a bit, and then you can enjoy the scenery of Langkawi from a bird’s eye view in awe. First-timer? Not an issue. The instructors will guide you along the process and give you a safety briefing. The last part of it is to land on the beach! You can even opt for a photo or video package to record this thrilling experience.

Book your fly now: https://skydivelangkawi.com/

