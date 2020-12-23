Edwin Briels rejoins MTM committee

YANGON, 23 December 2020: Longtime Yangon resident and travel specialist, Edwin Briels, has been elected to the Myanmar Tourism Marketing committee for a second two-year term.

In a message to travel trade colleagues on Facebook, he noted that the MTM would go into 2021 with a strong pitch to regain consumer confidence with “soft stories and press releases.”

Briels headed Khiri Travel in Myanmar before opening his own travel venture Exploration Travel earlier this year.

Edwin Briels (Credit: Facebook)

Meanwhile, Myanmar resumed domestic flights 16 December after an almost nation-wide lockdown to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health and Sports and the Yangon Regional Health Department released the sets of rules to follow when embarking on air travel within the country. The requirements for travel and quarantine are posted on myanmore*.

All travellers are required to receive an RDT* test within 36 hours before the boarding time at designated healthcare centres in Yangon.

The RDT or Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Test costs Ks10,000 while the RT-PCR: Real-time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction costs KS35,000.

Rules in the air, on the ground

Passengers must wear a face mask and shield throughout the flight. Travellers from stay-at-home areas must be admitted to facility quarantine if their destination is non-stay-at-home. If the facility quarantine is not enough, the travellers may stay in hotel quarantine at their own expense.

On the third day of the quarantine, travellers undergo a RT-PCR test for the virus. If that test is not unavailable, they must undergo a RDT test on the 7th day of quarantine. They can leave if the result is negative. All the expenses for the tests must be paid by the traveller.

Visitors from stay-at-home areas travelling to another stay-at-home area do not need to be quarantined.

Visitors from non-stay-at-home areas do not need to be quarantined.

*For more details check the myanmore link:

https://www.myanmore.com/2020/12/know-these-before-planning-a-local-trip/?fbclid=IwAR2yCG4r_Gfzel8pMyJD9feokI-FaC3d4QDwL4JsIrILgO9pLNtsgOsu1Pk