Centara names award winner

BANGKOK, 9 November 2020: Centra by Centara Maris Resort Jomtien, owned by MJD, received “Hotel of the Year Awards 2020” having achieved the highest points out of Centara Group’s Hotels worldwide in Hospitality Experience Programme (HX) by SGS (Thailand).

SGS is the local branch of Swiss multinational company which provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services.

The hotel won the certificate in the category of total revenue achievement, GOP achievement and non-operating expense control achievement. These awards guarantee the best performance in various categories out of 40 hotels in Centara Group during the Covid-19 pandemic this year.