THAI schedules October flights

BANGKOK, 1 October 2020: Thai Airways International will operate 15 flights to five destinations this October mainly to accommodate Thais requiring repatriation.

The 15 flights will cover five destinations; London, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Taipei and Hong Kong,

THAI executive vice president, commercial, Wiwat Piyawiroj, said these flights would be operated for European, Hong Kong, and Taipei expatriates and those passengers, travelling for education, business, or repatriation.

Flight details

Flight TG916 Bangkok-London on 4, 11, and 18 October 2020 will depart from Bangkok at 1250 and arrive in London at 1910 (local time). A flight on 25 October 2020 will depart from Bangkok at 1320 and arrive in London at 1935 (local time).

Flight TG950 Bangkok-Copenhagen on 4, 11, 18 October 2020 will depart from Bangkok at 0650 and arrive in Copenhagen at 1305 (local time). Another flight is scheduled for 25 October 2020 departing from Bangkok at 0650 and arriving in Copenhagen at 1235 hours (local time)

Flight TG960 Bangkok-Stockholm on 14 October 2020 will depart from Bangkok at 0705 and arrive in Stockholm at 1310 hours (local time).

Flight TG638 Bangkok-Hong Kong on 21 October 2020 will depart from Bangkok at 1355 hours and arrive in Hong Kong at 1740 hours (local time), and on 28 October 2020 will depart from Bangkok at 1400 and arrive in Hong Kong at 1745 (local time)

Flight TG 632 Bangkok-Taipei on 8, 16, 23 October 2020 will depart from Bangkok at 0825 and arrive in Taipei at 1305 (local time), and on 30 October 2020 will depart from Bangkok at 0815 hours and Taipei at 1245 hours (local time)

On these routes, THAI sells only one-way tickets. Passengers can use existing tickets and ROP award tickets on these special flights, but terms and conditions apply. Reservations can be made at https://www.thaiairways.com/th_TH/book/offers/special_offers/special_flights.page, THAI Sales Offices, and THAI Contact Center at tel 0-2356-1111 from 0800-2000.

For travel information and requirements in the UK, Sweden, Denmark, Taiwan, and Hong Kong check the above link.