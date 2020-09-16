Luxury Tours teams up with tech provider

SINGAPORE, 16 September 2020: Luxury Tours & Travel and Trip Affiliates Network announced Tuesday the launch of their regional digital partnership.

Headquartered in Singapore, LTT provides travel services and content to its trade partners worldwide, including airport transfers to sightseeing tours, worldwide hotel accommodations and tour packages. With over 35 years to its credit, the destination management company has offices and affiliates across North and Southeast Asia.

Trip Affiliates Network brings a broad range of system solutions designed to streamline and automate business processes to the LTT-TA Network partnership. Based in Singapore, it also has offices in Indonesia and Singapore.

“Our partnership with Trip Affiliates Network has seen the amalgamation of industry know-how being developed into working a modern and comprehensive enterprise system with advanced operations and payment services,” said LTT general manager Jennifer Chang, a travel veteran with over 35 years of industry experience.

“Appropriate adoption of technology will be critical in a post-Covid-19 era where travel agents will be faced with ever more dynamic travel demands and pricing. The current slowdown has given us brief respite to re-assess our technology needs with TA Network, and we are pleased to announce our embarkation on a complete digital transformation that will enhance our competitiveness and enable us to accelerate our regional expansion plans.”

Trip Affiliates COO and managing partner Josef Foo added: “We are excited with the tremendous potential of travel agents to transform digitally and achieve higher revenue and operating margins.

