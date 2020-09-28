Latest update on travel advisories

YANGON, 28 September 2020: Myanmar has delayed the reintroduction of international commercial passenger flights once more this time until 31 October as the country struggles to combat Covid-19 outbreaks.

Myanmar has suffered a massive increase in infections this month, as cases increased to 9,991 at the weekend with 191 deaths up from 919 cases on 1 September.

The spike in cases has forced authorities to cancel plans to resume international flights on 31 October. November marks the beginning of the tourist season for Myanmar and any hope of attracting some leisure travel business over the cool season months is now fast disappearing.

NEPAL

Meanwhile, Nepal has confirmed it intends to reopen its gateway airport in Kathamandu to international flights by 16 October in response to pressure from the country tourism businesses.

The trekking season gets underway in October, but without flights to ferry in trekkers from around the world, tour companies will face financial collapse after months of zero revenue. Trek companies are hoping there will be a rise in demand for trek tours, particularly in European travel markets. However, the spikes in Covid-19 infections in Germany, France and UK, all key sources of business for Nepal’s trek firms, it is now unlikely airlines will resume services any time soon.

CHINA

Government officials announced that effective 28 September, foreign travellers with valid residency permits for work (Visa Z), personal affairs or family reunification (Visa Q1) may now enter the country.

HONG KONG:

Hong Kong will add the United Kingdom to its high-risk Covid-19 list effective 1 October. Travellers will have to submit a Covid-19 negative test result taken within 72 hours before boarding flights and quarantine for 14 days at a hotel upon arrival at their own expense. The list already includes 10 countries including India, South Africa and the United States.

SINGAPORE

Singapore’s Ministry of Health confirms that all travellers arriving from India must present Covid-19 negative test results from laboratories that are internationally recognised or endorsed by the Indian government.

All travellers with a recent travel history to India within the previous 14 days must also take a serology test upon arrival. A 14-day stay-home notice also remains in effect.