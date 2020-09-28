Centara launches ‘Even Stronger’ promotion

BANGKOK, 28 September 2020: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is giving travellers the chance to upgrade their holiday into The Ultimate Staycation with the launch of the new “Even Stronger Together” promotion, available at all its hotels and resorts across Thailand and overseas.

Room rates range from as little as THB720 to only THB3,120 per night, and there are daily hotel credits of up to THB2,020 to spend on spa, food and drinks, plus Central department store gift vouchers of up to THB 1,600 per stay.

Guests can also have more time to experience their destination with free early check-in from 0900. and late check-out up to 2100 subject to availability for stays from Sundays to Thursdays.

The promotion is inclusive of daily breakfast for two, and the offer is enhanced with a half-board upgrade available for stays of four or more nights at select hotels. Up to two children stay for free when sharing existing bedding with parents.

“Even Stronger Together” can be booked from today until 30 November 2020, for stays from 19 September to 31 December 2020.

For bookings check: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/even-stronger-together/

For more information, email Centara reservation centre at reservations@chr.co.th, at +66(0) 2101 1234 or via live chat.

For more details on the group’s properties worldwide and bookings:

https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/